GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Round 2 of Class AA Eastern Divisional Volleyball action! Who will advance to tomorrow's championship? Only one way to find out.
Lights, camera, HIGHLIGHTS!
Gallatin got the upset yesterday, could they do it again against number 1 Billings West?
Austin Long was a force to be reckoned with in the first set as the Golden Bears took it 25-18.
West won set 2, 25-14.
Firing on all cylinders going into the 3rd, the Raptors were simply no match for the Golden Bears as they got the 3 - 0 sweep with a final set 25-17.
FINAL: Gallatin - 0, Billings West - 3.
Now to the reigning champs, the number 3 Rustlers, against the number 2 Broncs.
Senior got after it early in set 1, 25-18.
Set 2 the Rustlers came roaring back! The Lady Rustlers won set 2, 25-18.
Senior would answer in set 3, 25-20.
And it was all gas no breaks in set 4 as the Broncs took down the reigning champs 3 - 1 and will face the Golden Bears in the Eastern Divisional Championship.
FINAL: CMR - 1, Billings Senior - 3.