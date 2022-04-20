GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls High Bison and CMR Rustlers were back in conference softball action after a week off due to the snow storm last week.
CMR took off to an early lead and didn't look back, as the run rule came into effect against Bozeman, with a final score of 61-1. The Rustlers are now 5-1 on the season.
GFH started off slow against Gallatin until a GRAND SLAM put them up big. The deficit was too much to overcome for Gallatin, as the Bison get their first conference win, 11-5, over the Raptors, improving to 3-3 on the season.