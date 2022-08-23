GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls High Bison held their preseason scrimmage at Memorial Stadium Friday night.
This would be the first time we’d get to see what a Coda Tchida Bison team looks like since taking over the head coaching job last spring. Tchida said he felt things went smoothly considering it was his first scrimmage as head coach, and that they can turn their full attention now to Helena High.
While it may have been a preview for the “Tchida era” of Bison football, we also got a peek at Reed Harris before he starts his final season in the Electric city. Last spring he announced his commitment to Boston College and said he was going to make the switch to receiver. But last night he was in at QB as well and says that his role on the team could change throughout the season.
“It was good but I don’t think I’ll be completely switching,” stated Harris. “I’ll mainly be playing quarterback and every once in a while I’ll jump in at receiver, just to get ready for next year when I’m playing college football. But overall, I was pretty impressed with how we played, and now we just need to watch film and get everything nailed out for Helena High.”
The Bison’s 2022 season kicks off in Helena, Friday, August 26th.