Bison hunt for third straight title

GREAT FALLS- Despite a canceled season last year because of the pandemic, the Great Falls High softball team is back on the prowl searching for their third straight title.
After taking the title back in 2018 and 2019, the bison are back with another winning season.
The team is coming off two big wings against the Gallatin Raptors and Bozeman Hawks, which puts them in third place in the Eastern division.
With being a younger team this year, Head Coach Don Meierhoff says there are a few things they need to focus on going into the post-season.
"Our defense is getting great; I mean we had more diving plays this weekend and early in the season they wouldn't do that. You know they were giving up early on those balls in the hole. Our hitting has to become more consistent; the harder throwers are giving us a rough time, so we'll be firing that up a little bit, I think. So, they're getting coordinated with their hitting we just have to pick it up," said Meierhoff.