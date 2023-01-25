Bison Take Down Rustlers in Wrestling Clash at Crosstown Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter Author email Jan 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter FINAL: Bison - 40, Rustlers - 33 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Senior Night at the CMR fieldhouse for one of the most anticipated "Crosstown Clashes of the year; Wrestling!FINAL: Bison - 40, Rustlers - 33 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Criminal Law Crime Wrestling And Weightlifting Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter Author email Follow Richard Tieman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From This Section +4 Four Grizzlies, Bobcats named Athlon Sports preseason FCS All-Americans Jefferson's Rachel Van Blaricom signs to play basketball for MSU-Northern Montana Griz soccer welcomes Sacramento State, Northern Arizona Guide to the Class A state tennis tournament Slevira strives for college baseball dreams in extra year with the Royals Choteau Girls Look To Replicate Healthy Season In Winter State A tennis: Hardin boys doubles title lifts Ben Noteboom's heavy heart Strong Second Half Propels Sentinel Boys Over Helena Twin Bridges' Charlie Kruer reflects on 1,000 career points as Falcons prepare for showdown with Manhattan Christian Load more {{title}} Featured This Month sponsored 5 things to know about chronic wasting disease this hunting season by Montana Fish, Wildlife & ParksUpdated Oct 28, 2022 Here’s a list of the top 5 things to know about chronic wasting disease this hunting season.