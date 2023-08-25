GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls High begins a new season on friday, and along with the new faces we’ll see suit up, there’s one familiar face that’ll be suiting up with a new number.
Cooper Collins enters his senior year not only as a team captain, but the next to wear the legacy number 40 for the Great Falls High Bison.
“I'm deeply honored to receive that from Wyatt DeVoss and it means a lot playing with a number that is decades old,” said Collins "It's important to show out for my people and show that number 40 is the legacy number.”
The number 40 belonged to the late Derek Dowson, a promising young player who died tragically in a farming accident in 2005. The number went unused until 2016 when Samson and Tchida brought it back as a number to be honored by those who embody bison football.
“You know, I thought it was a great choice for us coming into this next year,” said Tchida. “And again, I kind of leave it up to them. I don't really have too much say in it. You have to be an outstanding student and then you have to be a great football player on the field, and have to be a great teammate, so on and so forth. So, he was the right choice going into his senior year and we're excited for Cooper to wear number 40.”
As for how Collins intends to honor the number and show DeVoss his appreciation for choosing him? Let's just say he’s got it all planned out.
“I intend to break Wyatt DeVoss’s sack record. I need 17 sacks to tie it. I need 18 to beat it. That's two sacks of game.”
RT: ”You going to call Wyatt after if you break it?”
CC: “Probably. Hopefully. Hopefully he'll be here to watch me break it. But I've already discussed it with him. He said he wouldn't be mad, be proud.”
Collins will look for his first 2 sacks Friday night in Glacier.