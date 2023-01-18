GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Bison placed 2nd overall at the Holiday Classic less than a month ago, and although it wasn’t 1st place, it’s a big step in the right direction from where they were at last year, when they finished 5th at the state tournament.
Pretty good progress for a team whose head coach is only in his 4th year with the program.
So what changed in just a year to make coach Carranza's bison a team on the rise?
“Really nothing has changed,” chuckled Carranza. “The expectation is always high. I treat it year by year but I do look at the big picture. We were very young last year, as a team, so a lot of those younger kids really stepped up, taking some of those leadership roles. We didn’t have a lot of confidence last year and it showed, it really did show. We’re finally hitting stride, everything is clicking kind of to that traditional “bison tough”, and being successful as a Bison wrestling program.”
Hitting stride at the perfect time with more tournaments and their crosstown with CMR still to come.
And as for those that stepped up, senior Brendan Lockart, who won the state tournament last year, is to prove he can do it again and help his team reach the top in the process.
“I wanna prove that I can have an undefeated season and that I am good enough to win one again,” said Lockart. “I feel like the team has a good flow. We know what we need. And we also have an older team this year too. Last year we had sophomores and a bunch of freshmen, and we have an older team this year, we have a great coaching staff.. I feel like we’ve got something good going here.”