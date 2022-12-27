GREAT FALLS, Mont. - 2X State Champion, Jesse Aarness from Billings West went up against 3X State Champion, Avery Allen from Bozeman for the 145 crown at the annual Winter Classic.
Aarness is an NDSU commit while Allen is an SDSU commit, and although college is still a ways away for both, the early season matchup could be a preview of things to come.
The two went the distance in the finals but it was Allen with his hand raised at the end of 3 defeating Aarness 10-0.
Allen obviously wanted the pin, but knows just getting the win is the important thing in these early season tournaments, and has a lot of respect for Aarness as an opponent.
“Yeah, I mean the pin, it helps in, you know, sending a message, but right now it’s more like, I guess just working on stuff and wrestling tough,” said Allen after the win. “A pin is always what you want to do but it’s not always there you know. You’re always looking for it but some kids fight it off better than others.”
“You always like to be the highlighted match that people watch and Jesse’s tough, he stays in good position, wrestles tough,” Allen continued. “Yeah, I was excited, I always wanna wrestle the best guys so it’s good that we got to wrestle here. You gotta try to keep going higher, it’s just the start of the season so wrestling can only get better. And keep building from this tournament and I know I’m gonna have some really tough competition in Missoula so I’m excited for that one.”
Allen continues his quest for a 4th State Title after the New Year.