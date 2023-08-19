BOZEMAN- The Bozeman Hawks are coming off yet another successful football season in 2022. The Hawks finished 9-3 overall and 7-0 in conference play, after starting the season 0-2. Bozeman fell to undefeated Capital high school in a cold and frigid state title game, leaving the Hawks hungry for more in 2023.
The first question mark for this team is how do you rebuild and not reload? This Hawks team lost two players who coach Wesche said were, "top 2 ever," at their positions in Bozeman High School Football history. Those two of course were senior quarterback Jake Casagranda and senior 6'4 tight end Luke Smith. It's hard to replace players of that caliber, but head coach Levi Wesche believes it's his coaching style that makes the new coup of talent soar. "You never really can replace anybody." coach Wesche Said. He continued, "Everyone's their own being, their own player, their own type of player. And then you try and make what you're doing fit the skills of the guys you have."
The guys that he has this year are talented and some have been starters since their sophomore year. Players that are ready to take over this year and lead this football program to victory. "We have some very, very skilled guys and we could be a very competitive team if we're willing to do the work and the small things it takes to be successful.” coach Wesche said.
The next question is how does this group manage expectations? The Bozeman Hawks are one of the most successful football programs in the treasure state. The Hawks have made the postseason every year since 2011, including a state title more recently in 2019 and a championship appearance last year.
The expectations will always be high for Bozeman and coach Wesche understands them, which is why he is one of the best at getting these athletes to block the outside noise. “Just got to take it one step at a time. I mean, there's no talk about championships right now. We got to win the first game; you know.” Said senior tackle Torin Jeske. “We focus on that snap that's right in front of us or that practice that's right in front of us or the game that's right in front of us. You know, if you really want to break it down, every game is a championship game." Said coach Wesche. If there is one thing for certain, the minds are right for these Hawks early on.
The last question for this football team is what theme or motto are they rallying around? This year, it's 'Be Uncommon.' Something that coach Wesche created to not only teach these athletes how to special on the field, but to be the best human possible off the field. “Be uncommon in everything we do. School, football, being a person, being a son, being anything within our community, anything we can do." Jeske said. It's a strong reminder for everyone who watches this video or reads this article, that we can all strive to 'Be Uncommon.'
“It's easy to be average. It’s easy to lose. It's really tough and takes discipline to be a good person, to treat people the right way, to go about practicing the right way. So, try to be above average.” Said coach Wesche.
The Hawks will kick-off their season next Friday right here in Bozeman, against the Helena Bengals. A game that will be brought to you on SWX with myself and DJ Bauer on call.