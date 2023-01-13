GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Brielynn Ginnaty is a Rustlers All-Star.
She was added to the HOF as a sophomore and has since cemented her legacy at CMR.
Now, she’s officially signed to play softball at the next level for Simpson College in Iowa, an opportunity she’s excited about but definitely wasn’t expecting.
“I don’t think that I thought that I was gonna be in Iowa when I first started doing the college search,” laughed Ginnaty. “It really came down to the people there and everyone was so genuine and nice, and I just connected with the girls and the coaches a lot, so I’m really excited.”
Taking the field for the Storm is still a ways away, but her final season with the Lady Rustlers is just around the corner. A season she knows will be bittersweet but is planning to do all she can to enjoy it.
“I think this season I’m kinda gonna just focus on having fun. I obviously wanna perform, I always want to hang a rug, of course, but I think now that I have nothing to lose, I’m signed and ready to go to college.. I’ll just be able to go out there and kinda have fun and do my thing this season.”
Congratulations to Brie and best of luck at Simpson.