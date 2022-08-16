GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Today we go "crosstown" to the other side of the Electric City for a season preview. Here’s the 3 and out for the Bison of Great Falls High.
Number 1: That’s Head Coach Coda Tchida
Although this will be his 2nd go as the head coach of a football program, Tchida spent the last 6 years as an assistant at Great Falls High, and is ready to see what he and his staff can do with the Bison.
“It’s been great having the staff that I’ve been able to put together. There’s a lot of experience on our staff here. A lot of good additions.. the most coaches we’ve had on staff honestly,” stated Tchida. “So, it’s been really good for me. I feel very comfortable with them helping me out in any ways necessary. It’s been great for me. But again, the goals are; come here, bring good energy, be positive.. Because they thrive off of our positivity as coaches.”
Number 2: Leaders in the Backfield
One position group that Tchida and his staff are especially excited about are their defensive backs. And not just the vets, but the newcomers as well.
“I think our defensive back [position] is our biggest strength this year and no other position is like it. You gotta be the most athletic person out on the field and it’s so fun,” smiled Freshman Defensive Back, Ryder English.
“I gotta ball out. It’s my last year, new coach, and I love the guy so, I gotta put some effort in,” stated Senior Defensive Back, Eli Pike. “I love it. I love the responsibility. I know I can handle it. Take people down, do what I gotta do. I’ll make it work.”
And Finally, Number 3: One Last Ride for Reed
This will be the last season we get to see Boston College commit, Reed Harris, before he ships off to the East Coast to compete at the next level.
“One thing about Reed is he’ll do anything for this team,” said Tchida. “He’ll do anything to make us successful. He’ll play anywhere, he’ll do anything I ask of him. We have a great relationship. But I know his expectations are high, not only for himself and his goals, but for our team goals. That’s what makes him a team leader for us.”
No matter what your expectations are for the Bison, their season officially kicks off on the road Friday, August 26th, when they take on Helena High.