After making the playoffs and finishing with a 7-5 record last year, Broadwater High School is getting ready to kick its season off this weekend, so here’s three things to know about the Bulldogs.
Number one: New man in charge. Former Capital High and Carroll College linebacker Joe Horne took over the program this summer.
“I’m an old Capital High boy, I’m still Bruin born, I’m 100% purple and gold on the inside, I will always be a Saint, that's what I want these guys to have," said Horne. "I want them to have pride in the school that they play for, the kids and teachers that they represent here in the town and the community.”
“It's been really good actually, there's been a lot of new things of course with a new head coach but really good, looking good,” said junior Hunter McCartney.
Number two: They are young. This year the Bulldogs don’t have any seniors after graduating eight of them from last year's team.
“Those younger kids, it takes some time to get them into the system to get that play calling going but our kids have done a great job," said Horne. "It is nice to look out there and know that these kids are all coming back next year. That is nice to see.”
Number three: The Bulldogs have pride. Horne was an assistant before he took over, so he wants his team to continue on some Bulldog traditions.
“Somebody else paved the way, they helped us get here, and when these guys move on, make sure that they’re leaving it better than they found it for the next ones coming down the line,” Horne said.
Broadwater will open up its season on the road against Cut Bank on August 25th.