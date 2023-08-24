CASCADE, Mont. - A new season, a new head coach, and a new energy in Cascade this year. Here's 3 things to watch for with the Badgers of Cascade High School.
Number 1: With a NEW Coach Comes a NEW Culture.
The Badgers welcome first year head coach, Jeremy Butcher to the program, who is excited about his first season with Cascade and the culture he intends to build.
“We want to have a winning culture here,” stated Butcher. “So, there's a lot that goes into that. We don't want to overlook any opponent. You know, we want to show up, ready to go, you know? Really show up to play.”
Number 2: The Names McKamey, Ian McKamey.
One of the seniors Cascade lost last season was their starting quarterback. Now, under a first year coach, the Badgers will turn to a 2nd year QB, junior Ian McKamey.
“It is for sure a lot more pressure, being in that position, but I think I can handle it,” said McKamey. “I like the variety in our plays. He [Butcher] incorporates a lot of being a good person, and I think that's something that carries on after football.”
“He's already proven that he has leadership capability,” Butcher added. “That's an expectation that we set for him as the quarterback, regardless of age.
Number 3: The Little Things Make a Big Difference.
There's no such thing as “mistake free football" but as the Badgers learned last year, the difference between a win and loss can come down to the smallest detail.
“Last year we only lost by like six points to a couple of teams,” stated senior lineman Brent Ethridge. “So, I think we only need to go against those minor mistakes and kind of try to fix those. And I think it's going to be great this season.”
The Badgers start their new in Simms, August 25th.