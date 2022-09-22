Butte Central basketball star Dougie Peoples brings hoops skills to the gridiron

BUTTE, Mont. -- There's no doubting that Butte Central's Dougie Peoples is a bona fide basketball star. The game-winning buzzer beater in the Class A state championship game was the highlight of a record-breaking junior year.
Now a senior, Peoples is ready to give Maroons fans another show--but this time, in more ways than one.
Peoples' slender 6-foot-4-inch frame is perfect for slicing through defenders in the paint and putting up some easy buckets, but it's also just right for hauling in some deep bombs out on the turf.
Though best known for his play on the hardwood, Peoples has quietly been plugging away on the football field for years. And as he becomes on of the Maroons' top receiving targets in 2022, he's bringing his hooping skills over to the gridiron.
"I think I'm 6'3" or 6'4", so that's definitely nice being a receiver that I can be a little bit taller than the other guys," Peoples said. "Then the footwork part of it, that plays a big role in it as well."
Peoples has already put those skills to use, posting a multiple-touchdown performance against Browning earlier this season. And he's capable of plenty more.
"The amount of time he spends shooting the basketball... there are nights when he'll shoot 600 to 700 shots, so that means he catches 600 or 700 passes often," said Butte Central football head coach Don Peoples Jr. "I think that hand-eye coordination and his ability to catch the ball translates from basketball to football in a real way."
Nobody knows what Peoples brings to the table better than his head coach... who also happens to be his uncle.
"[Dougie] has been hanging around our football program since he was 3 or 4 years old... every practice, every night when he was a little guy," Don Peoples said. "So it's really fulfilling to see him out here in his senior year. It's just exciting from an uncle's standpoint as well as his head coach to be part of that part of his life."
The focus may be on football right now, but basketball season is right around the corner. And just like he brought his b-ball skills into his receiving game, Peoples is taking what he's learned from the pigskin onto the court.
"You've got to be extremely tough with football," Dougie Peoples said. "I think I can bring that over... just a sense of toughness and persevering through."
"Even when your body hurts, you've just got to keep going," Peoples added. "It's just mental--you've just got to keep going."
With at least four more football and 20 more basketball games to go, there's plenty of Peoples magic left to see.