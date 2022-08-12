Butte High football returns at the stroke of midnight with excitement and experience

BUTTE, Mont. -- As the clock struck midnight on Friday morning in the Mining City, Cinderella was nowhere to be found, but the Butte High Bulldogs were out in full force for the official start of the new high school football season.
The midnight practice is Butte High's preferred way to kick off a new season, and perhaps no one is more excited about it than head coach Arie Grey, now entering his 15th year with the program.
"That first practice, the energy is usually good, but I just think if you do it at 12 o'clock at night, it's just a little bit better," Grey said. "I always tell people, 'You're not going to sleep tonight anyway, because you're so excited.'"
Grey has taken the bulldogs to the Class AA state title in the past, and he's ready to give it another run this year.
"I told the parents today at our parents meeting that I've been up since 1 [a.m.]," Grey said. "So I've basically been up for 24 hours."
"I think when you don't get excited for day one is when it's time to go find something else to do," Grey continued.
Meanwhile, the player leadership is rounding out nicely. All-State First-Teamers Cameron Gurnsey and Zach Tierney return at receiver and lineman, respectively, while starting senior quarterback Jace Stenson still has that fire burning after last year's early playoff exit.
"I'm just excited to come out and compete," Stenson said. "Just go against all these teams. I want to get redemption on the teams that we lost to, and beat the teams that we beat last year."
In order to do that, the Bulldogs will need to find some depth, as top talents like two-way star Dylan Snyder and kicking legend Casey Kautzman have since departed.
But finding the next set of superstars is only a matter of time.
"It's going to be neat this year just to see kids step up week in and week out, and what they're going to do, and where we're going to be at," Grey said. "That's the best part about football is that you never know what's going to happen."
"It's day one," Grey continued. "We'll see what happens on day 60."
If one thing's for sure, it's that Naranche Stadium will be packed on day 14--that's Thursday, Aug. 25--when the Bulldogs open the season against Billings Senior.