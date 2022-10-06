Butte High's Jack Prigge reflects on state championship comeback, golf career going forward

BUTTE, Mont. -- It's a scenario that you can only dream of.
"Honestly it was just unreal because at that moment, I kind of said to myself, 'I'm a state champion golfer...' it just didn't even feel real to say that," Butte High senior golfer Jack Prigge said.
"I picked up my golf bag and turned around to see everyone swarming me, overwhelmed, crying, hugging, high-fiving, and everything," Prigge continued. "That was just so special to see that go down."
After four years of golfing excellence, Butte's Jack Prigge finally hit the apex in thrilling fashion.
The senior was down by nine strokes on the final day of the Class AA state championship. But he got to work, chipping away at the deficit. And after birdieing the 18th hole to force a sudden-death tiebreaker, Prigge birdied again to become Butte High's first boys individual champion since 1963.
"I knew that I had a full plate," Prigge said of his comeback. "I knew I was going to have to go out there and play some really good golf."
"Just one bite at a time," Prigge continued. "I didn't really think about winning, or any results when I was out there. I just tried to stay focused on the task at hand."
Closing out your senior year with a state title is about as close to a storybook ending as it gets. Of course, Prigge's story isn't over yet. But it does continue with a question: where will he be swinging to next?
Prigge does plan to golf in college, though he's not set on a location, listing his hometown school of Montana Tech as a possibility.
But for Prigge, making the right academic choice is just as important. It may come as a surprise to learn that he currently has no plans to golf professionally after school is over.
Does that mean he'll still find time to get in a couple swings at the links now and then?
"A thousand percent," Prigge said. "I'll definitely always be a golfer. I'll go out there with my buddies, play a little match, get a little money on the line, have some fun."
"That's the great thing about golf is that I can work on it really seriously now and win state championships, and then in 20 years, I can go out with my buddies and just have fun," Prigge added.
But that's still years down the road. For now, Prigge will just enjoy his new title that few other can claim: state champion.