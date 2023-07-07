Butte Miners relies on experience from inaugural high school season in chase for second straight Legion crown

BUTTE, Mont. -- It's often said that repeating is the hardest thing to do in sports.
That's the task at hand for the Butte Miners, the Class A Legion Baseball defending champions, who brought a tittle to the Mining City last summer for the first time in nearly 70 years.
So far, so good--As of Friday, Butte sits atop the Southern A standings with less than two weeks to go until the postseason.
They look as sharp as ever, and having a little extra time to polish those pitches and smooth out those swings might have something to do with it.
"Oh, it helps a lot, for sure," Miners third baseman Rye Doherty said. "Just two months earlier of baseball. It's like a spring training almost. You get to play two months and then the Legion season starts. It helps a lot."
Of course, those two months Doherty is referring to belong to the high school baseball season, this year's having been the first in Montana history.
With the majority of the Miners hailing from state tournament competitor Butte High, plus a handful of helpful additions from Butte Central, this high-quality bunch of baseballers has already been months in the making.
"It was really good to start building that chemistry early and get those kids back from Butte Central," said Miners left fielder and second baseman Anthony Knott. "We have the same coaches. I think it really helps to make that transition and keep it rolling through Legion season."
But that high school season has elevated play elsewhere too. Conference adversaries like Gallatin Valley and Belgrade have proven themselves as worthy threats to Butte's crown.
Finding an edge where they can will be critical. Maybe that means diving into the rotation to see if they've got any pocket aces lying around.
"Tournaments like this are nice because I get to throw some guys that don't normally get to throw, and we kind of see where we're at," said Miners head coach Jim LeProwse on Butte's appearance at the All-Class Keith Sell Tournament invitational. "We can see if we have a guy that might help us out down the stretch off the mound."
Or, maybe, it's just all about having a fun. Dugout antics like playing a game of chicken after a big win can go a long way.
"That's just our thing--keep it loose, have fun," Knott said. "That's when we play our best."
We'll see if they bring their best to the homestretch. The Southern A district tournament begins in Gallatin Valley on Thursday, July 20.