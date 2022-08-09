The Butte Miners defeated the Minico Storm (Rupert, Idaho) on Tuesday to win the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament championship in Vernal, Utah.
Idaho held the Miners' bats at bay, but Butte was able to get the win 4-0 thanks to their ace on the mound Trey Hansen who pitched 6.2 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just four hits and five walks.
The Miners season now comes to a close, as their is no national tournament for the regional winners at the class A level. Butte finishes their 2022 campaign with an impressive record of 45-9 after going a perfect 13-0 in postseason games. The Miners had winning streaks of 15 and 21 games this season.
This summer Butte won its first state title since 1953.