Caleb Aland Named Flathead High Football Head Coach

Caleb Aland has been named the newest head coach for Flathead High football. Aland spent last season as a quarterbacks coach for the Braves after recently moving to Montana from Alabama.
Aland has previous coaching experience at Troy University where he spent seven years, most recently serving as an offensive analyst.
"He will join our teaching staff while being the head football coach," said Flathead High activities director Bryce Wilson. "His passion for our program and our student-athletes on the football field is his priority. His leadership has brought about a solid foundation to the program and one he wants to see developed further. He brings a wealth of knowledge and commitment to our program."
Aland becomes the third head coach for the Braves in just the past four years since the departure of Kyle Samson to Montana Tech.
"Caleb is dedicated to our football players and program," said Wilson. "Caleb wants to build on the solid foundation of our program with his clear vision. He will retain a talented and complete coaching staff that has exemplary people coaching all positions we are thankful he will lead them forward. Caleb and I will work well together and we will see the program continues to improve."