GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Electric City was hit with severe wind on Tuesday and it canceled the Great Falls Chargers game against Billings.
The Chargers are otherwise having a really good season this year, with a 21-9 record currently.
Tuesdays game is being rescheduled for a later date in July, but for now the team took the day to get ready for it’s next one later this week.
They’re coming off a big weekend having won the Williston tournament in North Dakota, so on a scale of, “couldn’t come at a worse time” to “the guys needed some rest”, where does today rank?
“You know, It was about 50/50," chuckled Chargers Head Coach, Tony Forster. "I know the kids were kind of chomping at the bit to play a little, but also, you know, the extra day of rest is a good thing for these guys as well. So, we still got a lot of baseball left, quite a few games coming up in the next week, week and a half. Hopefully these guys are ready for the long haul.”
The Chargers are set to take the field next, this Thursday, the 16th when they host the Bozeman Bucks at Centene Stadium.