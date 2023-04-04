HELENA- 1997 for the girls in 2004 for the boys. That's the last time Capital High School has won a team championship in track and field. Of course, they've had some great individual performers over the years, but that team title has eluded them. Now, that can all change this year with one simple theme.
For the boys, it’s speed. Everything revolves around speed according to head coach Lon Carter. He coached the state championship team in 2004 and knows that speed is how you make it back to the podium. The question is, how do you work on speed inside the basketball gym?
Total technique, foot placement, knee placement. How tall are we? Arm placement." Said coach Carter. Then when we're outside, we work on power and speed. Speed, speed, speed. That's all we work on."
Luckily for coach Carter, his grandson has plenty of speed. Tom Carter and Dylan Graham, the double-A state champion running backs lead this group and have a lot of confidence heading into this season.
"Bring home a team trophy, hopefully. And if not that, definitely expecting a four by one victory at state and hopefully leaving an individual champion as well." Said Graham.
"You know, state last year was kind of a disappointment only coming out of the 200 titles. So, I'm hoping to improve on that." Said Carter. "I think we can win it all and get a lot of sprinters up on the stands. We got throwers, we got vaulters, we got jumpers. So as a team, I think we'll be pretty good."
On the girl's side, they are returning 3 girls who had standout performances at state last year. Some unfortunate injuries happened to this team last year, so coach Reyant and his staff are optimistic about what this group can do.
"Exciting thing about high school sports is, you know, every season is unique in its own you know, every season it's its own journey." Said coach Reyant. "You know, we have a new group of seniors, new leadership, some girls that have stepped up into those leadership roles. And so, we're excited to see how that journey unfolds. And we're going to do it together."
Making this run together is important, especially to senior Claire Cook who is setting the example for her teammates.
"You know, you got to show up at least 15 minutes early so everybody else knows how to do that or why to do that." Said Cook. "I guess. And just taking the lead."
Claire will be competing in multiple field events, but most importantly she’s looking forward to a different kind of event that happens on a team.
"Probably making new friends. Yeah, I think that we have a great group of girls this year and we just got to become a family as one team." Said Cook.
Team chemistry can be a powerful tool. The bruins are hoping the weather dry's up the stadium, so they can compete at their first meet. When that is? Hopefully this week, as we are hearing of warmer weather on the horizon.