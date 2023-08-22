Last year the Capital High football team was as good as you can be, they won the State AA Championship and went undefeated, so as they get ready to try and go back-to-back this year, here’s three things to know about the Bruins.
First is replacing talent. Last year capital high sent off 13 players to college football, so the Bruins need to replace that lost depth.
“We’ve spent a lot of time not talking about last year, we’ve moved on, moved forward. We’ve got a very capable group of young juniors and seniors,” Capital High Head Football Coach Kyle Mihelish said.
“Obviously we had a lot of talent last year, it was 13 all state seniors and nine starters on both sides of the ball so… we really have to come together as a team and work together on that cause it's just a long road ahead and if we all work together, we’ll be able to do that,” Tuff Adams, a senior running back and linebacker at Capital High, said/
Second is a family connection as Capital’s quarterback will be Merek Mihelish, son of head coach Kyle Mihelish.
“Honesty, he’s surprised me a lot, he got a lot better, I’m really confident with him, he’s obviously really good at track and he was really good at hurdles so he’s got the speed, he’s got the brain for it, he can read, he can do whatever he needs to do so it'll be good to have him on the field with us,” Adams said.
Third is a goal to repeat success, as the Bruins have a chance to claim back-to-back state titles for the first time since 2008.
“We need to be able to handle adversity, I’m not saying it's not a mature group, but we are inexperienced in a lot of places, so we have to be able to take the ebbs and the flows, the ups and the downs and we got to be able to manage those. And that's going to be something as a group we’re going to talk about and we’re going to do,” Kyle Mihelish said.
Capital will kick its season off against Gallatin at home on August 25th.