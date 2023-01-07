HELENA- Talon Marsh finished off one of the most incredible seasons in double AA football history, with yet another award.
Friday morning, Gatorade announced that Marsh is the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Montana, for football. This is just the cherry on top to all of the accolades and accomplishments that Marsh has tackled over his football career.
Talon broke his own single season sack record this year, with 23 sacks. Yes, 23 doesn't seem real, but that number is accurate. He also racked up 25 tackles for loss and 37 quarterback hurries. These are just numbers that you don't see on a regular basis and for him to do it in back-to-back years, is incredible. Marsh and I talked about his career and what certain accolades meant throughout the season and his answer was always the same, "All the awards are cool and all, but all I really want is a state championship."
He led the Bruins to their first state championship since 2011 and the 12th in school history. Marsh also played some of his best football in the postseason, totaling 7 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries and 4 tackles for loss. Leading his Bruins to not only the state championship, but a perfect 12-0 record. Head coach Kyle Mihelish spoke about Talon, "Marsh will go down as one of, if not the best in Bruins history at his position."
Talon is currently on his journey to defend his state championship in double AA wrestling. Marsh doesn't just set the example on the field, but off of it as well. He maintains higher than a B average and demonstrates exemplary character when not on the football field. As for football next year, Talon will join fellow Gatorade POY award winners, Taco Dowler and Tommy Mellott, at Montana State.