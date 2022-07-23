GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In baseball, 9 players make up the defense on the diamond. From home plate, to the infield, and the outfield. But of those 9, all eyes are on just one.
The Pitcher.
Fox Weymouth of the Chargers, explains what it means to be the "man on the mound", in this weeks, Charged Up! Player Spotlight.
“The hardest part about being a pitcher is, all you can do is NOT lose," chuckled Weymouth. "After you throw the ball, you have no control over what happens to it. So, I think it’s one of the biggest roles, and thats why it’s always fun to do it.”
For Fox, he understands the role of being a leader by default simply because of the position you play. Like a quarterback in football, the pitcher is someone the whole team looks to lean on. But when it comes to Chargers baseball, they’ve all learned to lean on each other.
“I guess it’s a nice team chemistry where you have to trust your teammates and your teammates have to trust you to win games. This program has set us up for the future, that’s what Chargers baseball is. It’s wanting to improve every single time you’re out there, no matter how little or how small of an improvement it is, as long as you're trying to be better and actually getting better as well.”
Self improvement, relying on each other, this is Chargers baseball. And it’s the result of a program that teaches the respect and work ethic you see at every practice and every game.
“They expect a lot of us and we’re trying our best to give them that. And, I mean, just practicing every day and all the conditioning, it’s all worth it. I’m hoping to take that work ethic to college and continue. I mean, the coaches and team have been really beneficial, and I’m excited to continue my career into college, but I wouldn’t be anywhere without this team. It’s been a great 6 years.”