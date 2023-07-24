GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Just like in every classroom in school, every locker room and clubhouse in sports, has their “clown”. And for the Great Falls Chargers, they have their class clown in 3rd baseman, Landon Lockwood. A title he wears with pride as he gets ready to head to Western Nebraska next season.
“You know, I'm kind of a class clown on the team,” smiled Lockwood “I keep it goofy, you know? Make great friends with your teammates and have a good time. It's fun playing the game.”
“I think Landon's come a long way,” stated Chargers asst. Coach Ed McNamee. “In the recruiting process last fall, I was talking to coaches, and I was like, he's probably our biggest sleeper. I think Landon's strongest asset is his base running skills. He's just a natural at reading pitchers, understanding when to run, when not to run, and you know, just kind of being a menace out there on that stuff.”
He’ll have plenty of chances to be a menace in the State Tournament this weekend in Missoula. The type of stage he looks forward to every season and the kind of moments he lives for.
“You know, I love playing in the big moments, playing with all my friends,” Lockwood continued. “You know, baseball is just fun to play. I've loved it since I was little. I always used to carry my glove around with me everywhere. I always had a ball.”
“I'm really happy for him that he's found a good place to play,” McNamee added. “I like what Western Nebraska does a lot, and I think they'll do further to develop him, and it's going to be fun to watch because both he and Trigg will be in the same conference next year.”
Best of luck to Lando and the rest of the Chargers in the State Tournament.