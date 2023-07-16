GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The stereotype with most athletes is that you have to be the biggest, fastest or the strongest to be successful. But for baseball, it’s a mental game. It doesn't matter how big, fast or strong you are. And for the Chargers, senior Shane Jefferson has been a nice reminder that good things can come in small packages.
“I like the spotlight, to be honest,” Jefferson laughed. “I love to be the guy on the Hill and I love the moment. I love to have the ball in my hand. So I think that's the biggest part about pitching that I love.”
“That was the first thing I noticed about him was just his mental toughness,” stated Chargers pitching coach Ed McNamee. “He just thinks he's unbeatable”.
It takes a certain attitude and toughness to thrive under the pressure of being “the guy on the hill” in baseball. And although he may not look like your typical tough guy, Shane J is as tough as they come.
“Toughest guy I've ever coached," McNamee continued. "I don't know what funhouse mirror he looks into before he comes to the ballpark every day, but he thinks he's ten foot tall and bulletproof every time he steps out there. People look at him and see five foot eight and 100 and nothing pounds, but then when they actually face him and he carves some people up. He's a bulldog”.
Carving up batters is exactly what he plans to do when he takes the mound at Elmhurst University next season. Bringing with him the lessons he’s learned playing Chargers baseball.
“I've learned to be a really good teammate," Jefferson added. "To buy into your role and do the little things right. Because if you take care of the little things, the big things will fall into place. Playing baseball has always been something that's been close to me, and I think that's the most important part is that it's fun."
The Chargers will honor Shane J and the rest of the seniors at Senior Night, July 17th