GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Although there’s plenty of highlights of him dominating on the basketball court for the Rustlers, CMR grad, Trigg Mapes, next chapter in life will begin on the baseball diamond at Trinidad State.
When asked what it is about baseball that he loves so much, he said it’s something that’s been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.
“Just ever since I was younger, I've always fell in love with the sport,” Mapes said. “Going to the field with my dad, practicing a lot, hitting baseballs with him. I think that brought the love to the sport the most. Coming to practice with all your friends, going to the games, having your family come out, support you. It means a lot.”
“Trigg has always been someone that's been a really tough player for us,” stated Chargers assistant coach Ed McNamee. “You know, he stepped in when he was just a sophomore on a team that was pretty senior heavy, and he contributed right away. Specifically offensively, and that was really good.”
Praised for his talent and contributions on the field, it’s his presence and attitude in the dugout and the clubhouse that will be missed the most by his teammates and coaches
“Trigg’s one of the best teammates you could ask for,” McNamee continued. “Whether it's here or during Big Sky Baseball in the fall. He's always been somebody that really works to make other people better. I think that's the thing with all the seniors that are leaving right now. He got to a point where he took over and he's definitely the team leader now.”
“Just playing for the Great Falls Chargers, I’ll miss that a lot,” Mapes added. “I’ll miss being with our coaches, we're all close. Our teammates are all close to each other, so I'll probably miss that the most. You know, I want to go as far as possible, you know, see where it goes. Yeah.”
Trigg and the Chargers are finally back home Saturday the 8th, as they host Missoula to begin the final stretch of the season.