GREat FALLS, Mont. - A lot of credit for the Chargers success so far this season can go to the skilled players and great coaching. But it also takes great leadership. Leadership they didn’t find on the mound or in the outfield but behind home plate. Catcher, Tyler Marr, talks about his unexpected role in today’s Charged Up! Player Spotlight.
“You know to be honest with you, I came back just to be home for one more summer and have a great time with my high school club,” laughed Marr. “I really kind of, after talking to the coaches and the players beforehand, I was really growing excited about coming back for the season. We have a lot of young guys who, you know, really wanna play the game of baseball, and I think that’s the most important thing.”
For 19 year old Marr, a leadership role on a team wasn’t exactly something he aspired to have, but through the life experience he’s had so far, it’s something he found himself in almost naturally, and it seems to fit like a glove.
“You know, leadership was praised to me at a young age too, by coaches, role models, that kind of stuff. And then coming up, I think just transitioning into that catcher position, just reinforced it some more, and I think that’s a really important part of baseball in general. First of all, when you come in as a young guy, you have to learn from the older guys, and once you transition to being an older guy you gotta learn from the young guys. Definitely hard work, dedication, those are the kind of streamlined type things but you know, they’re really important.”
Marr has spent 7 seasons with the Chargers, and despite getting a taste of baseball at the next level in Oregon, this final season in the electric city just hits different.
“This season is special. I don’t think it’s really hit me yet. But in less than a month you know, I’m pretty much done. I really just tried to kind of stay in my lane and focus on being back for the summer and playing one more year with the Chargers. So, I’ve tried to savor it and just have a good time with it.”
3 of the final 5 games of the Chargers regular season are at home, as they prepare for the state tournament that begins in less than 3 weeks time.