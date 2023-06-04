GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Chargers currently sit at .500 on the season with one of their toughest stretches starting next week.
They'll be away for all but 2 games in June and play in 2 tournaments before coming back home in July.
Despite a hectic road schedule this month, confidence is high around the diamond as they gear up for summer baseball.
“I feel pretty good. You know, I think, we got a lot of seniors, you know, so they know what to expect with the grind that we're about to have in the month of June,” stated Charger coach Tony Forster. “Being on the road, I think we're just kind of excited to get going a little bit, you know. Nothing beats the grind of summer baseball.”
“Feels the same. You know, coming out here every day,” said Chargers senior Trigg Mapes. “You know, I think everything for us is pretty solid. Maybe work on hitting a little bit more. But other than that, our pitching, our defense is top tier.”
While talking about the current state of the Legion Baseball team, I did have a chance to follow up on the “elephant in the room” that is high school baseball, to see how they thought it went in its inaugural season.
“I think a lot of coaches saw some good things there,” Forster continued. “And, you know, there's always something to be worked on, especially, you know, the first season of high school baseball. But from what I hear, they enjoyed it, had a good time. So, yeah, that's about all I really know about.”
Sounds good for the future, but as for the seniors who won’t be a part of it, well, let's just say the mood was a little different.
“You know, I think it's kind of unfair how some of these schools were able to have the chance to win a state championship for their schools, unlike others. So, I didn't like it a whole lot but, you know, it is what it is.” Maps added.
The Chargers won’t be again until July 7th when they host Missoula.