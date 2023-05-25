HELENA, Mont. - Just like a no hitter in softball, never talk about WEATHER at a State Tournament. The fans were prepared rain or shine and rain it did, as day 1 of Class AA State Softball got underway!
Day 1 Final Scores:
Big Sky Eagles - 15, Belgrade Panthers - 5
Sentinel Spartans - 10, Bozeman Hawks - 5
Great Falls High Bison - 12, Flathead Bravettes - 2
CMR Rustlers - 9, Helena Capital Bruins - 4
Sentinel Spartans - 17, Senior Broncs - 3
Big Sky Eagles - 0, Glacier Wolfpack - 7
Great Falls High Bison - 0, Helena Bengals - 7
CMR Rustlers - 1, Billings West Golden Bears - 11