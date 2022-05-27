GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A beautiful Thursday afternoon at Memorial Stadium, as we get ready for “Part 1” of Class B and C State Track & Field action.
Class B girls literally set the bar for state track and field, as the pole vault was the first event to kickoff the weekend.
They started out with 20 athletes at 7 feet and then were down to just 8 of them by 9 feet.
9’ 6” proved to be the biggest challenge for them, and then at 10 feet 3 inches, we were down to 3.
-Conrad
-Glasgow
-Huntley Project
Who would be crowned State Champion?
It didn't take much after that, as Conrad's Breauna Erickson, was the only one to clear 11 feet.
“I feel pretty good,” smiled Erickson. “I didn’t quite get what I wanted, which was the state record, but that’s ok, I have next year and the year after. I got eleven again which is what I wanted to get”
We’ll see you tomorrow for more Class B and C track and field action at Memorial Stadium.