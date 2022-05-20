GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Day 1 of Class C track and field Northern Divisionals brought in athletes from Big Sandy to Belt.
For the girls:
-Lindsey Paulson (BELT) won the 800M and 3200M races
-Kara Reed (DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD) won the 400M dash
-Eva Wagoner (BIG SANDY), won the 100M dash
-Kylynn Nack (FORT BENTON) won pole vault at 7’ 3”
-Cloe Kalanick (FORT BENTON) won shot put at 36’
And finally, Azzia Rowland (GERALDINE), had a season best javelin throw at 110’, just 2 feet shy of her personal best.
Does she think she can get it next week?
“I do. I really do,” stated Rowland. “My coach has been an important part of this whole season. He’s made the biggest difference for me. Pretty happy with how I threw today considering the weather conditions. It was pretty chilly and windy all day. But overall it was a good day.”
For the boys:
Ethan Triplet (BELT), won the closest race of the day, the 100M dash by 1/100th of a second.
“It’s pretty sweet,” said Triplet. “Especially being a sophomore. But I’m Just excited for next week, to compete.”
But the biggest winner of the day was on the field, where Memphis Black (BELT), had a 48’ shot put, while nursing an injured ankle.
“I don’t know. I’d just say a lot of times I practice with technique. That is probably the biggest thing,” said Black. “Just technique day after day, and getting those reps in. It’s huge. I just want to do the best I can and hopefully stand up on that podium again.”
In other boys action:
-J.D. Shepard (BELT) won the 110M hurdles
-Devin Bird (FORT BENTON) won the 400M dash
-Carter Derks (Hobson-Moore) won the javelin with a throw of 161’
The Belt Husky boys and girls, lead in total points after day 1 of Northern Divisionals. Day 2 of Class C is same time, same place, right here at Memorial Stadium.