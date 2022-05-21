GREAT FALLS, Mont. - At a wet and soggy Memorial Stadium, it was time for day number 2 of Class C Northern Divisional track and field action.
Even though the weather wasn't great, the competition certainly was.
Let's start things off with the boys this time and the closest race of the day, which was the 800M run, and look at North Stars, Carter Campbell with the photo finish and a personal best at that.
“Feels really good to represent my school like that,’ smiled Campbell. “It helps us get points and hopefully a trophy at Divisionals would be great and stuff. Also, because we have a lot of young kids that place, it gives hope for the future that we can do really well. I definitely didn’t think I’d do that well, but it felt really good to win it though.”
In other action;
-Spencer Lehnerz (POWER) won the 300M hurdles with a time of 41.06
On the field;
-Toby Niederegger (CHINOOK) had the highest jump of the day at 6’2
-Memphis Black (BELT), found his way back to the podium with a dominate discus toss of 140’
Now for the girls;
-Angeline Reiner (FORT BENTON), had the highest jump at 4’10”
-Cloe Kalanick (FORT BENTON) had an amazing discuss toss of 124’
On the track;
-Kara Reed (DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD), took the 300m hurdles with a time of 47.57
And the big winner from Northern Divisonals was senior Lindsay Paulson (BELT), who put an exclamation point on her day in 1600M, finishing with a NEW meet record of 5:09:02.
“That feels really good getting those two divisional records,” said an exhausted Paulson. “it being my senior year, just kind of getting to leave my final mark and everything. Felt nice to do. I’m feeling really strong and really glad with the progress I’ve made this year. And I’m just looking forward to getting to finish off my high school career.”
The next round of Class C track and field action takes place right back here at Memorial Stadium, starting next week.