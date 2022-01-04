One of the most dominant high school volleyball coaches in class AA history will no longer be at the helm when the 2022 season rolls around.
Helena Capital head coach Rebecca Cleveland is stepping down from her position, according to a release sent by Helena Public Schools on Tuesday.
Cleveland led the Bruins for the past six seasons, winning three straight state championships in 2018, 2019 and 2020. During her tenure, Capital also put together a state-record 71 match winning streak. Cleveland spent 15 total years with the program, with the last six coming as the varsity head coach.