GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The high school track and field postseason is just around the corner. But before we get there, we have to have a showdown at crosstown. Rain or shine, crosstown always brings out the best in young athletes, especially with the window closing to qualify for state.
WINNERS:
Boys 110M Hurdles: AJ LaFurge (CMR) - 14.96
Girls 100M Hurdles: Aizalyn Flaten (CMR) - 16.98
Boys 100M Dash: Reed Harris (GFH) - 10.88 (PR)
Girls 100M Dash: Hope Madill (CMR) - 13.54
Boys High Jump: Scott Klinker (GFH) - 6'0"
Girls High Jump: Ava McCarthy (CMR) - 5'2" (PR/State Qualifier)
Boys Discuss: Anthony Okes (CMR) - 157'1"
Girls Discuss: Kataya Croston (CMR) - 90'5"
Boys 4x100 Relay: Great Falls High - 44.20
Girls 4x100 Relay: Great Falls High - 52.32