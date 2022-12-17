GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The CMR Fieldhouse, which will be home to wrestlers from all across the state of Montana for the next 2 days, as 90 schools are being represented out there on the mat, as we all get an early preview of some of the best competition the Treasure State has to offer.
“I think we have like 680 boys and some 200 girls," stated CMR wrestling coach, Aaron Jensen. "There’s gotta be about 10 returning state champions from different divisions, and that's always fun, is to see the best kids from all divisions, hooking it up to see who the best is.”
From Miles City to Missoula and classes double A down to C, wrestlers from all over Montana are weighing in at CMR hoping that Christmas comes early in the form of being the last one with their hand raised at the annual Winter Classic.
“I think it’s awesome. It means wrestling seasons back," added Jensen. "It’s a huge part of our holiday tradition here at CMR. Hosting this tournament and it’s also one of the toughest tournaments in the state.”
For the participants, the tournament is a chance to scout their competition and maybe get an edge headed into the break. But for CMR, it’s something else entirely, and it takes a village just to make it happen.
“It takes a lot of work from a lot of different people," Jensen continued. "It’s really just a huge undertaking from our entire school, because we have 90 teams here, so, it takes parents, it takes our administration working with us, and it’s really a community effort and it’s been going strong for 44 years.”