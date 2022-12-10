GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Like the Bison, the CMR Rustlers basketball seasons didn’t end quite the way they had hoped last year. The girls made the state tournament but then had an early exit, while the boys failed to qualify at all.
However, for coach John Cislo and his almost 20 years with the program, that was last season. and now it’s next man up for the boys of CMR.
“A lot of these kids are coming off a very successful JV team, I think they went 16-2 last year, and they had a lot of success,” stated Cislo.”But it is a different level and for these kids to come out and play against double A competition for 4 nights before Christmas, is huge for them, especially those kids with a lot of inexperience. We also have a really good core senior group I think. Even the kids that are out and injured are real leader type kids.”
“Our biggest challenge this year is we only have 3 seniors this year, so we have to pull up a lot of JV kids and hope they fight the best out there,” said CMR senior Trigg Mapes. “During practice, we get on them a little bit and help them out with a lot of where to go and defense and push them through it.”
And as for the Lady Rustlers, the only Great Falls team to make it to the state tournament last year, they’ll now be led by first year head coach and former Rustler, Haley Vining, who believes intensity and pride will get them to that next level.
“All summer long we’ve been playing with some greater intensity than we have in the past. A little bit more passion. I think we’re playing a lot faster too which is fun,” said Vining. “I think having played here in the past, that’s kind of cool for me and it holds a little bit more special meaning. We were pretty competitive when I was here, so I want the girls here to feel that again and have that kind of pride that I had when I played for this school.”
“I think one of the unique things about Haley is that she’s been where we are, so she kind of knows, I mean here at CMR, so she kinda knows the traditions and a lot of that stuff that we’ve been doing for years and years,” stated CMR senior Allison Marr. “We’ve definitely shown a lot of intensity in practice and bringing that into the games is going to be really important. We are not the biggest team so bringing a lot of energy and intensity to our opponents is probably going to help us in the long run.”
The Rustlers begin their new season against Flathead and Glacier this weekend.