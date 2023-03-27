GREAT FALLS, Mont. - More signings across Montana where a pair of CMR seniors signed their letters of intent for baseball and football at the next level.
Senior Lane Seim is getting ready to take the field for Legion baseball this spring, and signed on the dotted line to take his talents to the diamond at MSU Billings next year.
“I’m really excited just to get down there in the fall and get started. I think it was a great fit for me academically and athletically. And I’m just excited to start playing at the collegiate level,” -Lane Seim
For senior Eli Groshelle, he split time kicking field goals on the gridiron and driving balls on the course this last fall, and was able to finally make his decision and commit to Rocky, the place he believes he can have the best of both worlds.
“I mean, they offered me for football and obviously I think I’m gonna try and play golf there too.”And so gold I\ve played my entire life so it was kinda like, do I wanna play football? I mean I love football but I haven’t been playing it as long. And so that was kind of the decision and ultimately I was like, might as well try it out you know. So I’m excited.” -Eli Groshelle