GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Hall of Fame. It's something every young athlete, musician, or other aspire to join one day. An acknowledgment that you weren’t just good, you were GREAT.
For CMR, their sports programs have been home to some of the best of the best in the Treasure State. So much so that they’ve run into a slight problem.
The good kind of problem that is.
They’re running out of room for future inductees.
“We had very successful girls teams last year and that had all state players and Hall of Fame members and inductees, and nowhere to put them,” chuckled head football coach, Dennis Morris.
“You look around at what we have goin on and you can tell the different coaches that came through the system because we have different backgrounds and different fadings. So, I think the overall answer to our problem of running out of space is, it’s time to redo the fieldhouse without losing some of that iconic stature that it has”.
Iconic stature is right. Just walking around CMR’s fieldhouse makes you feel like you're in the presence of greatness. From tributes to all time legends to the iconic rugs that are synonymous with C.M. Russell athletics.
So, how does a school approach a project like this and not to mention, what's it going to cost?
“Just like anything else in the community, it’s going to come down to funding, you know,” added Morris. “So, we have an excellent plan in place throughout the committee and local businesses that are going to help us get this job done. The number one priority is to create some more space, and in order to create more space, you know, things do have to.. Some of them are big, some of them are small. Things have to come down to a uniform size and if you’re taking things to a uniform size then take it to a uniform color and font and all that stuff. And this is going to be an opportunity for us to unify it and turn this place into something that's both iconic but very sharp.”
If you would like to help with the hall of fame project by donating, you can do so through the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation at GFPSFOUNDATION.ORG/DONATE.