GREAT FALLS, Mont. - While we’re used to seeing him dominate on the basketball court, it turns out Trigg Mapes actually has a thing for diamonds.
Baseball diamonds that is.
As he prepares for his last season with the Chargers, Mapes put pen to paper committing to Trinidad State in Colorado.
The place where he’ll begin his next chapter with his first love, baseball.
“Baseball has just always been that sport that I’d always loved to play. Basketball is up there but, in the end, I like to play baseball a lot more. I had a couple of options that I was looking out for but at Colorado I was guaranteed a lot of playing time, so that was the main factor about it. I wanna take baseball as far as I can, you know. A lot of love for this sport, my favorite sport, so I’m hoping to go far with it.”
We’ll miss seeing you out on the court but can’t wait to see what you do on the diamond at the next level.