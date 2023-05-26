BELGRADE- Mother Nature stayed away for the most part, as day 2 stretches well into the night. The 3E Laurel Locomotives used a combination of defense and strong pitching, paired with clutch hitting to launch them past the 1E Havre Blue Ponies. On the opposite field, 1W Columbia Falls was locked into a pitching duel with 2E Billings Central, but a 2 out, 2-run HR in the 5th inning, followed by a 2 out, 2-RBI single in the 6th, put the Rams away for good.
3E Laurel and 1W Columbia Falls face off in the undefeated semi-final game, tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. with the winner moving on to the state title game.
Final Scores:
Havre 10-4 over Libby.
Laurel 15-6 over Polson.
Billings Central 10-0 over Frenchtown.
Columbia Falls 16-3 over Hamilton.
Afternoon:
Laurel 3-0 over Havre.
Columbia Falls 4-3 over Billings Central.
Defending champion Frenchtown was also eliminated late, 5-3 by Fergus.
Consolation Bracket begins at 8 a.m.