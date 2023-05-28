BELGRADE- In one of the wildest Class A state championship tournaments in history, the Columbia Falls Wildkats weathered the storm and captured their first state championship.
The championship game was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, but the delays started on Thursday. Of course, you can never predict the weather in Montana, but no one was in store for what mother nature brought into Belgrade.
Hail, thunder, lightning and heavy amounts of rain canceled the tournament for the remainder of the day starting on Thursday. Setting up a grueling Friday for most teams in the consolation bracket. The first games were played 8 a.m. and the final game started at 9 p.m. The most important game of the day though, ended up being Billings Central and Columbia Falls.
Both teams battled their hearts out, but Columbia Falls came out on top 4-3. Sending the Rams to the consolation bracket. Columbia Falls went on to beat the Laurel Locomotives in the undefeated game, sending them to their first state title game in school history. Billings Central defeated #1 seed Havre and dominated a strong Laurel team to make it all the way back into the chipper.
The rematch was then put on hold. Mother nature made her mark once again in Belgrade. A funnel cloud formed over the fields, in what many were saying looked like a tornado was going to touch down. Thunder, lightning and marble sized hail fell to the ground, destroying the Belgrade Softball Complex.
After many deliberations, the MHSA made the decision to move the title game over to Gallatin High School. The game would begin around 5:15, complete 1 inning, where Syd Mann would hit a 2-run home-run and had a 3-1 lead.
Then, mother nature strikes again, literally. Lightning delayed the championship game 45 minutes more. Once play resumed, the Wildkats never looked back, putting up 3 in one inning, then adding 2 solo homers in the same inning, building an 8-2 lead. That's all they would need. Until the sprinklers came on. That's right, with 2 outs and 1 strike left in the Billings Central season, the sprinklers in the outfield turned on. It was laughable at that point and the players decided to just play on. A rainbow formed and a strikeout was recorded to give the Wildkats their first state title in school history.
Tears of joy rained down all across the field as the celebration was on. A tournament that seemed impossible to end, finally received its storybook ending. This class A state tournament will be talked about for years to come. Most will talk about the weather, but the people who witnessed the greatness of the Columbia Falls Wildkats, will remember the remarkable journey of overcoming the elements and putting their name into the history books.