GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Don't let the sunny skies fool you. There's been a nice layer of snow on the ground the last few days, postponing this weekend's softball action. CMR, fresh off their big crosstown win over Great Falls High, has moved their practice indoors today, so I decided to stop by and check in with them to see how they feel about the season so far.
“I was a little concerned after our first four games, just specifically with our hitting,” Lowry said. “We kind of pride ourselves on our hitting and having a solid line up one through nine. So to see us bounce back from those first four games, and come out ready to compete at crosstown and we made adjustments at the plate, and to get that win for them was great.”
Entering her 4th season as head coach, Alex Lowry feels confident about the direction the program is headed, despite the struggles they’ve faced not just earlier this season, but when she first took the job in 2020.
A big reason for that confidence is the group of seniors she has that have been with her since that rocky beginning.
“I have to give most of the credit to how far we've come, to my six seniors that I have right now, Lowry added. "They started with me my first year as freshmen, and we had one week of tryouts and then COVID hit and canceled our season. So they've really bought in to what our expectations are, our standards, and they've helped grow this program in the last three years to be where it is right now.”
One of those seniors is Shortstop Jenna Etcheberry, who believes the crosstown win was crucial for this group who have championship aspirations their final year.
“We've basically split with them every single year. But having that big crosstown win on our field is just huge," Etcheberry stated. "Just shows us as a team that we can do it. So I think that if we just keep going and keep pushing forward and.. we've gone through all years together. So I mean, it's just a big goal for us six.”
Next up for CMR is a visit from Bozeman Tuesday, the 18th.