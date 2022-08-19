CASCADE, Mont. - Today I went just west of Great Falls to “Badger Country” for our next season preview. Here’s your “3 & Out” for the Badgers of Cascade.”
Number 1: Change Can Be a Good Thing.
The Badgers have switched to a different division starting this season, and although they won't play rivals like Belt, and their travel schedule becomes a bit more hectic, it does create some opportunities that coach Eric Dirk is looking forward to.
“You know, we might be traveling a little bit more, but it’s going to be new opponents and we’re excited about that opportunity to see somebody new,” stated Dirk. “Especially somebody like a Flint Creek, who won multiple state championships over these last few years. I think it’s going to be a great challenge for us and our program, and I think it’s going to be great for Class C 8-man football.”
Number 2: On the Same Level.
It's no secret that some of the most successful teams in football were ones where the head coach and quarterback had built a great relationship. And for the Badgers, no one understands that better than senior quarterback, James Lewis, who’s getting ready for one last season with coach Dirk.
“You know, it’s been really good. We have high expectations of each other,” said Lewis. “I feel like his first year here, which was my sophomore year, we really learned a lot about each other, and just like, bonded, so to say. I think we’re on the same level right now.”
And finally, Number 3: Consistency is Key.
They say that 3 years as a head coach is about the time you see the results of the foundation they’ve laid for the program. Going into his 3rd season with Cascade, Dirk believes the key to a 3rd season over .500, rides on a team that already knows how to get there, and is ready to take that next step forward
“You know, we had some success right away when we took over the program as a coaching staff, and we saw that carry over but we took a little step back last year,” added Dirk. “We just want to see more consistency. Usually by your third year. Hopefully we can put it together and build our confidence as a team, and continue to move forward. But we’ll take it one day at a time.
You can see the Badgers at home for their first game of the season Friday, September 2nd, when they battle Simms.