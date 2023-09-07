BOZEMAN- The Bozeman Hawks are 2-0 for the first time in nearly 5 years. One of the major reasons is the red-hot Hawks offense, which has a receiver that's been tearing up defenses over the first two weeks. His name is Cordell Holzer. As Biggie Smalls once said, "If you don't know, now you know."
Holzer is a speedy slot receiver leading all of double a in receiving yards, with over 260. That is through two weeks minds you. He's averaging over 130 yards per game and is second in Montana for touchdowns. His success, however, doesn't come as a surprise to the coaching staff. “I hate to say this, but it's something we kind of expect from him, to be honest. He's a great player. We know the level of competitor he is." Said head coach Levi Wesche.
In week 1, he provided one of the wildest catches we will see all year, leading to the go-ahead touchdown in a wet and rainy Bozeman. Week 2, Holzer mosses a defender that's much taller than him, providing the Hawks offense with a spark in a tough Butte environment.
We would have seen the rise of Holzer last year, if it wasn't for a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined on the offensive side of the football. The road to recovery wasn't easy for him either. Hamstrings can be a lingering injury that are tough to recover from. “It was a long process, it never really healed and just kind of played through it." Said Holzer.
The Hawks coaching staff is not only impressed with his growth on the field and during games, but it's also what he does every day to lead the up-and-coming class. "He's just taking charge. He continues to be the example." Said Wesche. He continued, "He does a good job at reaching out to the young kids and making sure they are on the same page as him. He's a good mentor."
Holzer is healthy now and making big plays all over the field. That got me curious as to what goes through his mind, when he's about to make a big play. The answer was a bit surprising, “Not much. I kind of zone out but go up. I just know, go up, make a play, catch the ball, but come down with it.” Said Holzer. I asked him if he closed his eyes as well and he said, "I think I do." The most important part is that he's securing the football in a plethora of different catches this year.
Holzer provided a highlight reel catch last week at Naranche, where he mossed a defender that's a lot taller than him. Which for those that don't know, Randy Moss is a famous NFL receiver who would catch passes over defenders, which is where the "mossed" term comes from. For him to climb the ladder like that, shows off his athleticism and what he would call, "hard work" in the offseason. I asked him though, which is a better feeling, touchdown grab or mossing someone. I think we knew what his answer would be. With a big smile he said, "definitely mossing someone." Holzer also stated that his catch at Naranche was one of the "coolest" he's ever made.
If you don't know, now you know. Cordell Holzer is a name to keep an eye on for the rest of the season in Bozeman. The Hawks will play Billings Skyview coming up on Friday night, at Van Winkle.