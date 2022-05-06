CONRAD, Mont. - The Conrad-Choteau CowDawgs are off to their best start since 2016. And how did that season end you may ask?
With a state championship.
“Well, you know, we just got off to a good start," said Head Coach, Tyson Anderson. "We’ve lost the last couple years due to Covid. We didn’t get to play in the divisional tournament last year, so the girls came in a little hungry. We’re pretty young, so some of them are really battling for some spots, and hungry to get after it.
Hungry feels like an understatement for the 12-4 squad that combines the girls of Conrad and Choteau, but after battling the uncertainty of COVID the last few seasons, and the always unpredictable Montana weather, what would a championship mean to this team?
“It’d be just something special, especially for our one senior. She's been with us for four years now, and has been through a lot, and it would be nice to get her to a state tournament and see if we can get some hardware for her.”
“We haven’t done this well in a while, so I’m really excited to see where we're going to go," said Conrad Senior, Ella Stott. "We’ve really come together and we’ve gotten along unlike in the past, and it’s just really exciting.”
When it’s not softball season, the girls of Conrad and Choteau compete against each other all year, so what's the secret to success when bringing them together?
“Probably the biggest thing is they just really care about each other, and nobody cares who gets the credit. They just all want to compete and get it done together," stated Anderson.
Up next for the CowDawgs are the Mustangs of Great Falls Central Catholic, Saturday, at 1 o’clock, here in Conrad.