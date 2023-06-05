CONRAD, Mont. - Yes it was all smiles for the champs as they packed their float and took their victory tour through downtown Conrad Saturday morning.
But talk about 2 different seasons with 2 different outcomes.
Last year I checked in on the then undefeated Cowdogs who looked poised to win another title.
Unfortunately, they’d get eliminated following a first round loss to MAC.
This year, they weren’t undefeated, and weren’t even playing their best ball according to coach Tyson Anderson
“You know, if you'd asked me about a month ago, I wasn't sure this is going to be possible,” laughed Anderson “But, man, we just kept getting better and better as the season rolled.”
And that they did.
Once Divisionals came around, these Cowdogs found their bark and their bite, and would go on to claim their 3rd championship by defeating who? MAC.
“Well, we kind of had a feeling at the beginning of the season that we had something special going on,” Anderson continued. “But when we won that first game against MAC, we knew we had a shot then because they were, you know, one of the tournament favorites. There was, you know, some highs and some lows, but I think we had to go through all of that to get to eventually where we were at.”
Well, I knew that when they beat us the first time, they were underestimating us,” stated senior Katie Stokes. “And we knew we could totally come back and get it. So, I had no doubt that we were going to go out, kick some butt, take some names.”
This championship plaque will join the Cowdogs collection which includes their previous two from 2015 and 2016.
That's 3 titles in 10 years, and all have happened during coach Anderson’s tenure.
So, naturally I had to ask him which championship is his favorite so far.
“It's pretty hard to argue with this when they're all three special,” smiled Anderson. “But this last one, you know, it's kind of like we kind of came out of nowhere. So it's probably, if I had to rank them, it's probably at the top.”
“Definitely number one, it was just so fun,” added Stokes. “The whole experience and everything, all the memories and all the teammates. Let's go!”