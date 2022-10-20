HELENA- As far back as you can research, there has never been a bigger cross-town football game than this. Both teams are undefeated in conference heading into the final week of the season. Home field advantage throughout the playoffs and the right to host the state championship is on the line.
For the Capital Bruins, they've lost back-to-back cross-town games but arguably have the best team this year. A team that is filled with talent, no matter where you look. Joey Michelotti and Hudsen Grovom have led one of the most powerful offenses in the Western AA. That doesn't mean they don't have weapons. Tom Carter and Dylan Graham are a two headed monster at running back. Carter leading the league with 18 total touchdowns. Nick Michelotti has been huge at wide receiver, averaging 69 yards per game. Let's not forget about that stingy Bruin defense either. Talon Marsh leads a defense that is allowing just under 16 points a game. Marsh also has 15 sacks this season after setting the Bruin record with 17 last season.
For the Helena Bengals, not many had them undefeated in conference at this point late in the season, other than them. They lost the first game of the year against Great Falls and haven't looked back. The Bengals offense is very explosive with Junior Quarterback Carter Kraft at the helm. Kraft is 4th in the league with 2029 passing yards and has one of the best weapons on the outside. Manu Melo. The junior wideout is leading the double AA division with 931 yards. Thats 207 yards more than anyone behind him. He and Kraft make an unstoppable duo and they've proven it up to this point. Melo is also right behind Tom Carter in total touchdowns with 17. Cade Holland leads the way in the Bengals backfield and had a 3-touchdown breakout performance early in the year. The Bengals defense is something to pay attention to as well. They held a two-time state champion to just one touchdown and have led in almost every game since week 1.
This is one of the most exciting games in the city of Helena's history. Explosive offenses, stout defenses, stars all over the field. Who will come out on top? Find out Tonight, 7PM at Vigilante Stadium.