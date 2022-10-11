DEER LODGE -- It all started earlier this season when Wardens head coach Andrew Verlanic had his team move from the home sidelines to the opposite side of the field because of what he explained as lack of support and a variety of other issues.
In an interview with the Deer Lodge News Network, Verlanic explained the sideline move and voiced his frustrations. They included what he felt was a lack of program support, i.e. being booed at your own pep rally, communications issues within the school, and a lack of facilities to support the program.
"Like when you get booed at the pep rally as a football team, who wants to go out, who wants to be a part of it," Verlanic said in the interview last Wednesday.
"Makes me, us as coaches, wonder if we want to be a part of it...like this isn't fun.
"The support isn't there, there's no like light at the end of the tunnel unless we have changes from within and make these things a priority, this is what we'll always be."
After the interview, the superintendent suspended Verlanic for the remainder of the season, pending a hearing.
That hearing took place on Monday night, with passionate testimony coming in support of the coach from over 100 attendees.
"We all love Coach Verlanic as a teammate, as a coach and as a friend," one note from a player read. "So please don't try to bring us further down than we already are."
Supt. Rick Duncan read letters from players on the team, and heard from community members who spoke on his behalf.
"We would like Mr. Verlanic reinstated as our head football coach," another player note said. "He is the core of our team and is fundamentally important to our team. We believe he was unfairly suspended and hasn't received proper treatment for his actions by the administration."
After meeting privately with Verlanic for over an hour following public comment the school board made their ruling. With a unanimous 7-0 vote, Verlanic got his job back.
It's been a struggle for the Wardens, who after playing a JV schedule the last couple of years are now winless playing 8-man varsity.
There will be things to still sort out but for now it looks like both the coach and administration are willing to move forward on the same page.