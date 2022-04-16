MISSOULA -- Winter weather just keeps on impacting Montana high school sporting events, and today was no exception in the Garden City, as almost 20 different schools across Classes AA, A, B and C participated in the annual MCPS Invite.
For the meet itself, the goal was simple...get as many events finished before another April snowstorm made its way to the garden city.
For the boys 100 meters, Tom Carter from Helena Capital has the best time in the state so far this year at 10.83 seconds and won again by five hundredths of a second over Loyola's Ridger Palma.
"Got to run gritty...Like in this weather, you got to dig," Carter said. "Got to finish the race, it was tough to get out of the blocks in this weather, it was all tight but just had to dig deep, finish the race."
In the girls 100 meters, Hadlea Fred from Missoula Big Sky led the pack with a time of 12.95 seconds, matching her best time for the season so far.
The snow started falling as the boys 800 meters got underway. It was a sprint to the finish between Lane Cole of Hamilton and Henry Ballinger from Capital but Cole wins with a time of 1 minute and 58 seconds...
For the girls 800 meters, no surprise as the two-time defending state champion Odessa Zyntz from Helena High got the win with a time of 2 minutes 18 seconds.
In the 200 meters, Treyton Anderson from Dillon got the win running 22.62 seconds while freshman Madilyn Todorovich from Helena won in 26.03 seconds, a win she certainly won't forget any time soon.
"it was really difficult to see but yeah, just got to keep going," she said after the race. "Even though I couldn't really see where I was at."
Due to the snow, the rest of today's meet was called off. A link to the full results from today's meet can be found here.